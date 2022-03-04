SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Price Target Raised to 640.00 at Berenberg Bank

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from 630.00 to 640.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SALRF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on SalMar ASA from 595.00 to 606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. DNB Markets downgraded SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SalMar ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $649.00.

SALRF stock opened at $78.95 on Wednesday. SalMar ASA has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.13.

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Arnarlax and Sales and Processing. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

