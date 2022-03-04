Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Down 61.7% in February

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the January 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Salvatore Ferragamo stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.26. 3,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,064. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $13.42.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SFRGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Salvatore Ferragamo to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $18.00.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.