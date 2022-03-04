Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.270-$-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $568 million-$578 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $548.07 million.Samsara also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21. Samsara has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $31.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an in-line rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at $600,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

