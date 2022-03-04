Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Up 5.3%

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.97 and last traded at $17.71. 15,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,701,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.21.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

