Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Position Boosted by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 1,362.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,194 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,943,000 after buying an additional 19,003 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Sanofi by 122.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 94,015 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 9.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 54,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Sanofi by 59.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.48. 3,394,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $54.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Several research firms recently commented on SNY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Sanofi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.