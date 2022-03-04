Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) to post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.24. Sapiens International also reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.63 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPNS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.65. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sapiens International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 826,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sapiens International by 11.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 29,869 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sapiens International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sapiens International by 31.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 88,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sapiens International by 11.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

