Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAPIENS INTL NV is a leading global provider of proven IT solutions that modernize business processes and enable insurance organizations and other leading companies to adapt quickly to change. Serving as consultants and advisors, Sapiens works with companies to analyze their current systems and develop a blueprint for aligning technology with business goals. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions that allow companies to build on existing IT assets. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

Sapiens International stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Sapiens International by 481.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

