Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “SAPIENS INTL NV is a leading global provider of proven IT solutions that modernize business processes and enable insurance organizations and other leading companies to adapt quickly to change. Serving as consultants and advisors, Sapiens works with companies to analyze their current systems and develop a blueprint for aligning technology with business goals. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions that allow companies to build on existing IT assets. “
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.
Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Sapiens International by 481.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.29% of the company’s stock.
About Sapiens International (Get Rating)
Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sapiens International (SPNS)
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sapiens International (SPNS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.