Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Down 75.6% in February

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the January 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SASOF remained flat at $$25.41 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 885. Sasol has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $25.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00.

Sasol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

