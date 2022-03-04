Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Down 75.6% in February

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the January 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SASOF remained flat at $$25.41 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 885. Sasol has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $25.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00.
Sasol Company Profile
