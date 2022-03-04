Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $23.30

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.30, but opened at $25.49. Sasol shares last traded at $25.52, with a volume of 4,528 shares.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.
