Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $23.30

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.30, but opened at $25.49. Sasol shares last traded at $25.52, with a volume of 4,528 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sasol by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,627 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sasol by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Sasol by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 502,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

