SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Lowered to $360.00 at Credit Suisse Group

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $405.00 to $360.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBAC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $384.23.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $326.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $329.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.08. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.97 and a beta of 0.40.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,087 shares of company stock worth $2,604,776. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,712,000 after buying an additional 15,804 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 112,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,915,000 after buying an additional 52,269 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 100,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,003,000 after buying an additional 44,927 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

