Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $400.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBSNF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 450.00 to 400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Schibsted ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Schibsted ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schibsted ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of Schibsted ASA stock remained flat at $$29.40 on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $42.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.59.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

