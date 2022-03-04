Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €165.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €165.00 ($185.39) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($191.01) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($149.44) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($202.25) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €154.00 ($173.03) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €165.17 ($185.58).

EPA:SU opened at €136.06 ($152.88) on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($72.90) and a one year high of €76.34 ($85.78). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €155.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of €153.70.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

