Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 15.1% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,772,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after buying an additional 232,373 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 3.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 37,597 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 41.5% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,112,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 326,301 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS boosted its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 317.8% in the third quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 49.6% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 298,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 98,910 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APSG opened at $9.91 on Friday. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

