Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 333,369 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333,369 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 392,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1,881.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 197,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 187,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 235.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after buying an additional 374,532 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

VIRT opened at $35.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $28.11. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.87%.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

