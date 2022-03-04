Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 48,711 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,711 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 4.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,857,000 after purchasing an additional 840,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Kroger by 22.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,780 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kroger by 28.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,858 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,812,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,998,000 after purchasing an additional 71,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,381,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,712,000 after acquiring an additional 223,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KR shares. Citigroup cut shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

NYSE:KR opened at $55.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.14 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.81.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

