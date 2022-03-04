Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $17,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 34,792 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 540,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,694,000 after purchasing an additional 97,785 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000.

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,060. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.87. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.04 and a 1-year high of $51.34.

