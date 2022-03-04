Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:SWM traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,493. The company has a market capitalization of $962.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 110.00%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWM. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2,853.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 252,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,997,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,424,000 after acquiring an additional 142,905 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,675,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,396,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,759,000 after purchasing an additional 83,922 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 230,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 72,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

