Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives $93.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.01 per share, with a total value of $45,105.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 790,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,094,000 after purchasing an additional 631,486 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $119,837,000 after purchasing an additional 276,264 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $11,841,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,701,000 after purchasing an additional 125,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,214,000 after purchasing an additional 124,772 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.14. The company had a trading volume of 15,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.40 and a 200 day moving average of $85.67. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $98.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.25%.

Science Applications International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.