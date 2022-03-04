Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SGMS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Scientific Games from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.44.

NASDAQ SGMS traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,689. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.31. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $36.89 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.95.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.31. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Scientific Games will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 217,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 63,655 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Scientific Games by 53.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 46,405 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 171,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,276,000 after buying an additional 124,201 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

