Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on SGMS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Scientific Games from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.44.
NASDAQ SGMS traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,689. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.31. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $36.89 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.95.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 217,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 63,655 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Scientific Games by 53.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 46,405 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 171,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,276,000 after buying an additional 124,201 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.
Scientific Games Company Profile
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
