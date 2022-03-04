Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $57.70, but opened at $64.30. Scientific Games shares last traded at $67.32, with a volume of 6,475 shares traded.
The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.31. The company had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.79 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.95.
About Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
