Scotiabank Boosts Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target to C$61.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$59.25 to C$61.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. increased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins cut Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.44.

Shares of BOWFF stock opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.57. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

