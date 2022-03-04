Scotiabank Boosts Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Price Target to C$52.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GCG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. CIBC raised their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

GCG stock traded up C$0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching C$39.75. The stock had a trading volume of 514 shares, compared to its average volume of 713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44. Guardian Capital Group has a one year low of C$28.20 and a one year high of C$43.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.15.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

