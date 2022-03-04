Scotiabank Boosts Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to C$25.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
VET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.45.
VET opened at $19.02 on Monday. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Vermilion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
