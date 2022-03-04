Scotiabank Trims Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Target Price to C$116.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$117.00 to C$116.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday. Cormark boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$103.89.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down C$0.09 on Friday, reaching C$98.21. 2,187,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,436,481. The company has a market capitalization of C$179.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.72. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$78.40 and a 52 week high of C$109.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$102.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$93.29.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.98 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total value of C$5,097,333.12. Also, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total value of C$1,833,517.28.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

