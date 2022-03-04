SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) Short Interest Down 73.3% in February

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the January 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,918,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $515,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,909,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.77 during trading hours on Friday. 21 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,955. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

