Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Short Interest Down 52.3% in February

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the January 31st total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Scully Royalty stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Scully Royalty worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SRL traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,963. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. Scully Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Scully Royalty’s previous annual dividend of $0.06.

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

