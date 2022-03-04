SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $66.75 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $72.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 2.28.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 584.05%. The business had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $137,556.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

