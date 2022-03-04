SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $66.75 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $41.94 and a 52-week high of $72.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.67.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 584.05% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $89,764,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 291.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,376,000 after purchasing an additional 826,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 391.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,105,000 after purchasing an additional 620,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,820.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 470,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,844,000 after purchasing an additional 452,483 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

