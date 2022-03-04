SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.00.
Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $66.75 on Monday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $41.94 and a 52-week high of $72.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.67.
In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $89,764,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 291.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,376,000 after purchasing an additional 826,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 391.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,105,000 after purchasing an additional 620,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,820.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 470,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,844,000 after purchasing an additional 452,483 shares in the last quarter.
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
