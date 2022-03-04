Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 1,277 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.94. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $98.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

