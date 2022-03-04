Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.40. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $37.19.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

