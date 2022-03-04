Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,143 shares of company stock worth $6,559,554 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROK opened at $270.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.05 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.11 and its 200 day moving average is $316.03.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

