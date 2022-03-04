Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $2.93 Million Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,715,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 18,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Innospec alerts:

IOSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $37,141.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Landless sold 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $33,679.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,713 shares of company stock worth $1,521,521. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOSP opened at $95.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.31. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $107.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.69.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Innospec had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Innospec Profile (Get Rating)

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.