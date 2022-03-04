Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $3.69 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T opened at $23.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $170.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.