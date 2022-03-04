Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,228 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,872 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZION. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,553,000 after buying an additional 69,919 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,067,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,406,000 after purchasing an additional 173,819 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,218,000 after purchasing an additional 71,343 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,387,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,066,000 after purchasing an additional 47,735 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZION. Raymond James upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Compass Point raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

