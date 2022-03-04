Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in American Water Works by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 111.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 19.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 198,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,613,000 after purchasing an additional 32,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 115,336.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $154.94 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.37 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.68%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

