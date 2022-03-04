Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.25

Shares of Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 42230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seiko Epson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seiko Epson Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

