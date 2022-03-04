SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.07 Million

Analysts expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) to post sales of $138.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SFL’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $136.00 million and the highest is $140.13 million. SFL reported sales of $109.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full year sales of $568.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $547.60 million to $590.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $566.02 million, with estimates ranging from $535.00 million to $597.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.21 million. SFL had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. DNB Markets lowered shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SFL in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SFL by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SFL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in SFL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SFL in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 29.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. 848,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. SFL has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $10.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

