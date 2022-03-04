Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of SHCAY opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91. Sharp has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

