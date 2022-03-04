Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHEN. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BWS Financial cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.
Shares of NASDAQ SHEN traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.08. 769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,569. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.33 million, a PE ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.29. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $61.53.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.
About Shenandoah Telecommunications (Get Rating)
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.
