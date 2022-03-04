Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHEN. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BWS Financial cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.08. 769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,569. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.33 million, a PE ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.29. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

