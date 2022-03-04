Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) PT Lowered to $29.00

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by B. Riley from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.72% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHEN. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $967.82 million, a PE ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

