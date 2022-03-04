Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sherwin-Williams from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Sherwin-Williams from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $353.97.

Shares of SHW opened at $258.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,944,539,000 after purchasing an additional 321,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,884,717,000 after purchasing an additional 135,716 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,365,382,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 226.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,307,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,173,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,271 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,316,576,000 after purchasing an additional 94,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

