Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. Shift4 Payments updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of FOUR traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,934. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.25. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 59.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FOUR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.78.

About Shift4 Payments (Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.