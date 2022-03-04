Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. Shift4 Payments updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of FOUR traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,934. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.25. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11.
In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on FOUR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.78.
About Shift4 Payments (Get Rating)
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shift4 Payments (FOUR)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.