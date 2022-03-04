ShipChain Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One ShipChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $880,520.75 and $4.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00034808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00104605 BTC.

ShipChain Coin Profile

ShipChain is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

