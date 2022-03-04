Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.90.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,878,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,045,000 after buying an additional 1,455,903 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 69.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,893,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,933 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,008,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,308,000 after purchasing an additional 229,491 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,867,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,832,000 after purchasing an additional 658,948 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,945,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,287,000 after purchasing an additional 182,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $39.98.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

