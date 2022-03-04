Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Kore Potash (LON:KP2)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Kore Potash (LON:KP2 – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, restated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) price objective on shares of Kore Potash in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Kore Potash stock opened at GBX 0.91 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.97. The company has a market cap of £30.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. Kore Potash has a 12 month low of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 2 ($0.03).

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. Its flagship property is the 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

