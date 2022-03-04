Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Kore Potash (LON:KP2)

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Kore Potash (LON:KP2 – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, restated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) price objective on shares of Kore Potash in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Kore Potash stock opened at GBX 0.91 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.97. The company has a market cap of £30.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. Kore Potash has a 12 month low of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 2 ($0.03).

Kore Potash Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. Its flagship property is the 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kore Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.