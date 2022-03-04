Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR)

Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON PGR opened at GBX 4 ($0.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,947.97, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.73. Phoenix Global Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 3.07 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 7.45 ($0.10).

Phoenix Global Resources

Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities in Argentina. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited.

