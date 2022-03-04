Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR)

Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
LON PGR opened at GBX 4 ($0.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,947.97, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.73. Phoenix Global Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 3.07 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 7.45 ($0.10).
About Phoenix Global Resources (Get Rating)
