Shore Capital Reaffirms Under Review Rating for Morses Club (LON:MCL)

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of Morses Club (LON:MCL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON MCL traded down GBX 0.35 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 13.20 ($0.18). 965,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,214. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 60.52. The company has a market cap of £17.75 million and a P/E ratio of 17.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. Morses Club has a 1-year low of GBX 11 ($0.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 95 ($1.27).

In related news, insider Paul Smith sold 464,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.58), for a total transaction of £199,571.17 ($267,772.94).

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

