Short Interest in AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Declines By 60.7%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the January 31st total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 257.5 days.
Shares of AGLNF opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60. AGL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.03.
AGL Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
