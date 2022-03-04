Short Interest in AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Declines By 60.7%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the January 31st total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 257.5 days.

Shares of AGLNF opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60. AGL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.03.

Get AGL Energy alerts:

AGL Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.