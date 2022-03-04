Short Interest in AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) Decreases By 41.4%

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,100 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the January 31st total of 573,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the second quarter valued at $748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AiHuiShou International stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. AiHuiShou International has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $18.49.

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

