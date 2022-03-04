Short Interest in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Decreases By 66.7%

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE ALCC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,728. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. AltC Acquisition has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,820,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,856,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

